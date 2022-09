The income tax department on Saturday said it has issued refunds of over ₹1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between April 1 and August 31, 2022.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further said that refunds of ₹1,252 crore have been issued in 1,96,00,998 cases. Corporate tax refunds of ₹53,158 crore have been issued in 1,46,871 cases, it added.

Last month CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said that the gross tax collection this year was 38% higher when compared with the previous year.

At that he said that the tax refunds of ₹93,000 crore were released this year as compared to ₹52,000 crore last year.

He said the government has taken a number of measures to make the tax system hassle-free.

"We are trying to make 'Faceless Scheme' a success. We have issued Standard Operating Procedure for our officers. We are making video-conference facilities available to taxpayers. We have also formed 20 committees for the same, which will be monitored by CBDT," Gupta said.

Gupta said that a target of ₹14.20 lakh crores has been set in the Budget and the current trend of direct tax collections are very encouraging.

"So far we have got a net collection of about ₹4.80 lakh crores. Our gross collection is 38% more than last year. 31st July was the last date of Income Tax return filing. This time we have not extended the date."

"As of today, about 6 crore returns have been filed and we have issued the refund amount to 68% more than we did last year. Our effort is to issue the refund as early as possible. So far we have issued a refund of ₹93,000 crores against ₹52,000 crores last year".