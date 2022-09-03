Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Income tax dept issues refund of over 1.14 trillion to taxpayers

Income tax dept issues refund of over 1.14 trillion to taxpayers

I-T dept has issued refunds of over 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers
1 min read . 11:04 AM ISTLivemint

  • The income tax dept said that refunds of 1,252 crore have been issued in 1,96,00,998 cases

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The income tax department on Saturday said it has issued refunds of over 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between April 1 and August 31, 2022.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further said that refunds of 1,252 crore have been issued in 1,96,00,998 cases. Corporate tax refunds of 53,158 crore have been issued in 1,46,871 cases, it added.

Last month CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said that the gross tax collection this year was 38% higher when compared with the previous year.

At that he said that the tax refunds of 93,000 crore were released this year as compared to 52,000 crore last year.

He said the government has taken a number of measures to make the tax system hassle-free.

"We are trying to make 'Faceless Scheme' a success. We have issued Standard Operating Procedure for our officers. We are making video-conference facilities available to taxpayers. We have also formed 20 committees for the same, which will be monitored by CBDT," Gupta said.

Gupta said that a target of 14.20 lakh crores has been set in the Budget and the current trend of direct tax collections are very encouraging.

"So far we have got a net collection of about 4.80 lakh crores. Our gross collection is 38% more than last year. 31st July was the last date of Income Tax return filing. This time we have not extended the date."

"As of today, about 6 crore returns have been filed and we have issued the refund amount to 68% more than we did last year. Our effort is to issue the refund as early as possible. So far we have issued a refund of 93,000 crores against 52,000 crores last year".

