Income tax refunds worth 1.62 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth 1.62 lakh crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes 1.41 crore refunds for the 2020-21 fiscal amounting to 27,111.40 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over 1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 24th Jan,2022," the Income Tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of 57,754 crore issued to over 1.77 crore entities and corporate tax refunds of 1.04 lakh crore have been issued in 2.23 lakh cases.

