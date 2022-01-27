The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth ₹1.62 lakh crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes 1.41 crore refunds for the 2020-21 fiscal amounting to ₹27,111.40 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 24th Jan,2022," the Income Tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of ₹57,754 crore issued to over 1.77 crore entities and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.04 lakh crore have been issued in 2.23 lakh cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.