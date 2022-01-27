Income tax refunds worth ₹1.62 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 12:34 PM IST
The income tax department has issued refunds worth ₹1.62 lakh crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth ₹1.62 lakh crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes 1.41 crore refunds for the 2020-21 fiscal amounting to ₹27,111.40 crore.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 24th Jan,2022," the Income Tax department tweeted.
This includes personal income tax refunds of ₹57,754 crore issued to over 1.77 crore entities and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.04 lakh crore have been issued in 2.23 lakh cases.
