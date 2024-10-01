IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh all out at 146, Ashwin - Bumrah shine; India need 95 runs to win series

  • Bangladesh concluded their innings at 146, setting India a target of 95 runs to secure the series. India's strong performance in the first innings suggests they can easily achieve this goal.

Updated1 Oct 2024, 01:01 PM IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh ended their innings on October 1 with 146 all out, leaving India needing only 95 runs to win the series. During the series, India set remarkable records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, and 200 runs in Test cricket.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shined at the match today as each of them took three wickets. Jadeja (3/34), Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) shared nine wickets among themselves, while Akash Deep (1/20) accounted for one batter.

Bangladesh began their 

 

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 01:01 PM IST
