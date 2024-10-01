IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh ended their innings on October 1 with 146 all out, leaving India needing only 95 runs to win the series. During the series, India set remarkable records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, and 200 runs in Test cricket.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shined at the match today as each of them took three wickets. Jadeja (3/34), Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) shared nine wickets among themselves, while Akash Deep (1/20) accounted for one batter.