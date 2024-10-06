IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shares BIG update on Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav for Bangladesh series. Details

  • India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series. India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6 followed by two more matches – October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).

Updated6 Oct 2024, 07:54 AM IST
IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav (PTI Photo)
IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav (PTI Photo)

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has provided an important update regarding the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. He announced that Sanju Samson will be joining Abhishek Sharma as opener for the matches against Bangladesh.

"Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series, going forward with Abhishek Sharma," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, Samson usually bats at number three or in the middle order. His new role as an opener will be a rare sight for the Indian fans to behold.

 

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 07:54 AM IST
