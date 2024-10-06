IND vs BAN T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shares BIG update on Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav for Bangladesh series. Details

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has provided an important update regarding the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. He announced that Sanju Samson will be joining Abhishek Sharma as opener for the matches against Bangladesh.

"Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series, going forward with Abhishek Sharma," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.