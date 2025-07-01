IND vs ENG: Indian cricketers told to stay indoors after suspicious package found in Birmingham

The Indian cricket team, which is staying in the heart of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, was told to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at the nearby Centenary Square, close to their hotel.

Advertisement

The alert was sent out by Birmingham City Centre Police on its social media account. A BCCI source told PTI that the Indian cricketers were asked to stay indoors and not venture out in view of the security alert.

“We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package,” read a post from Birmingham City Centre Police on X.

The message read: “We were alerted just before 3pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street. Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming: When & where to watch India women vs England women on TV & online; probable XIs

A total of eight players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston while the other 10 members had an off day.

However, an hour later police lifted the cordon.

Going into the second Test at Birmingham, India is trailing 0-1. During the last game, India failed to defend a 371-run set, with four fast bowling options in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, and only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

Advertisement