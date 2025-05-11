'Don't move out of your house, stay away from windows', warns Amritsar DC amid ceasefire violations

Amritsar authorities issued strict warning for residents early Sunday morning, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows, roads, balconies and terrace of their house. This comes after ceasefire violations on Saturday night when Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a statement issued by Amritsar authorities at 4:39 AM on May 11 states, “By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on the road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities.”

Amritsar's District Collector issued these warnings and later noted that although power has been restored, but the region continues to be red alert. Another statement issued at 5:24 AM reads, “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic.”

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

The civil control room numbers issued by the authorities are “01832226262” and “7973867446.” Meanwhile, affected residents of rural and urban areas can contact police control room at 9780003387 and 9781130666, respectively.

Pakistan violates ceasefire Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the ceasefire violation, along the International Border and Line of Control, a breach of the understanding and warned that India takes "very serious note of these violations" at a special briefing. Furthermore, India urged Pakistan to address these violations and take appropriate steps to deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.