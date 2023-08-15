Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation today i.e. on 15 August. He will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on today morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation. This will also be his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mood of anticipation builds around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card, unveil flagship schemes and lay down his vision for the country.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

The flag hoisting ceremony in all state capitals and district headquarters/subdivisions will take place at 9 am, Home Ministry statement had said. PM Modi's speech is planned to commence at 7:30 am, following the flag-raising ceremony.

Here's full schedule of the ceremony at Red fort today:

Upon PM Modi's arrival at the Red Fort, he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence State Minister Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister.

The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, the Defence Ministry's statement said.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force &Delhi Police and one officer & 24 personnel from Navy.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The GoC, Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag. The national flag unfurling will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial)

After the national flag is unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 Other Ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the Prime Minister.

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

The captains of the helicopter will be Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.

After the showering of flower petals, PM Modi's speech is planned to commence at 7:30 am.

At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.

About 1,100 boy and girl NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of National Fervour.

As per the ministry's statement, Bleachers have been installed at the Gyanpath, on which the cadets would be seated in official white dress.

In addition, NCC cadets in uniform will be seated at the Gyan Path as part of the celebrations. Another highlight would be the G-20 logo, which will be part of the floral decorations at the Red Fort.