Independence Day 2023: From flag hoisting to PM Modi's speech; check full list of events at Red Fort today
PM Modi to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address, his last before 2024 elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation today i.e. on 15 August. He will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on today morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation. This will also be his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mood of anticipation builds around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card, unveil flagship schemes and lay down his vision for the country.