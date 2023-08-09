Business News/ News / Independence Day 2023: Nurture patriotism with these activities for school students
Independence Day 2023: Nurture patriotism with these activities for school students
2 min read09 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
India celebrates Independence Day on August 15th, marking its liberation from British rule. Schools organise various activities to nurture patriotism, including flag hoisting, cultural dances, and historical trips.
Independence Day is celebrated annually on the 15th of August. This day marks India's liberation from British colonial rule, symbolising the emergence of India as a sovereign nation.
Importance of Independence Day
India's journey to freedom was marked by the sacrifices of courageous freedom fighters who strived to liberate the country from British oppression. This day holds immense importance for all citizens, igniting a sense of patriotism and national pride.
Independence Day is celebrated with fervour across the nation, from small towns to high-ranking officials. Respecting the power of India as a nation and understanding the significance of August 15th is crucial. It is through these activities that the spirit of patriotism can be fostered and the stories of India's struggle for independence will be remembered and revered and passed forward to generations.
Activities for Independence Day
Schools play a vital role in nurturing a sense of patriotism among students. They organise various activities to celebrate Independence Day and educate students about the nation's history and values. Some of these activities include:
Speech competition: Organising an Independence Day speech competition can be a powerful way to engage students and enhance their understanding of the significance of this day.
Plays or skits: Dramatic performances depicting the struggles of freedom fighters and India's journey to independence.
Flag hoisting: A solemn ceremony of raising the Indian flag to honor the nation's freedom.
