He stated, "The world has yet to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic. The pandemic led to another crisis, the crisis of inflation. Inflation has gripped the entire global economy...It's unfortunate that when we import essential goods, we also import inflation. However, India has made extensive efforts to curb inflation...We cannot be complacent simply because our situation is comparatively better than the global scenario. I am committed to taking further measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on our citizens. We will take those steps, and my endeavours will persist..."