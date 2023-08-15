Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says 'demography, democracy, diversity have potential to realise all dreams' of India2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST
PM Modi emphasised the power of ‘democracy, demography, and diversity’ in realising the dreams of the nation in his address to the nation.
On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. In his address, he conveyed a message to the youth, emphasising the power of "democracy, demography, and diversity" in realising the dreams of the nation.
In his speech, PM Modi began by extending greetings to the nation. He expressed homage to all individuals who had contributed to the country's independence and made sacrifices. He noted that India, as the world's largest democracy and also the most populous nation, had 1.4 billion citizens celebrating Independence Day.
PM Modi emphasised that the decisions and sacrifices made during this era would have far-reaching implications for the next millennium. He highlighted that India was moving forward with renewed confidence and determination.
PM Modi highlighted India's foundation built upon three fundamental pillars, often referred to as the three 'D's - demography, democracy, and diversity. In his final Independence Day address before the upcoming 2024 elections, PM Modi underlined that these three strengths collectively empower India, making it an unstoppable force. Calling demography, democracy and diversity the triveni that will fulfil every dream of India, PM Modi said, “I am speaking about the 1,000 years of history, because I believe we have arrived at a time when we are scripting the future of the coming 1,000 years." He highlighted the significance of the "trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity," stating that “ Demography, democracy and diversity have the potential to realise all the dreams of the country."
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation through his Twitter account.
Regarding the situation in Manipur, PM Modi conveyed that India stood with the people of the state. He mentioned that the recent days had been peaceful and assured that the Central government would continue working for both the nation's and the state's welfare. He expressed optimism that a peaceful path would be pursued for resolving issues in Manipur.
PM Modi praised the contribution of youth, particularly from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, across various sectors, including start-ups. He recognised the technology-driven nature of the world and predicted that India's technological talent would lead to a new role and global impact. He India's most significant strength as trust, encompassing the public's faith in the government, the country's promising future, and the international community's confidence in India.