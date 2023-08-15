PM Modi highlighted India's foundation built upon three fundamental pillars, often referred to as the three 'D's - demography, democracy, and diversity. In his final Independence Day address before the upcoming 2024 elections, PM Modi underlined that these three strengths collectively empower India, making it an unstoppable force. Calling demography, democracy and diversity the triveni that will fulfil every dream of India, PM Modi said, “I am speaking about the 1,000 years of history, because I believe we have arrived at a time when we are scripting the future of the coming 1,000 years." He highlighted the significance of the "trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity," stating that “ Demography, democracy and diversity have the potential to realise all the dreams of the country."