Independence Day 2024: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya flag off 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally' from Bharat Mandapam.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Tiranga is the pride of the country...Tiranga ties the country together as one...we have taken the resolution that we will always keep increasing the pride of our country."

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run from August 9 to 15 to commemorate the 78th Independence Day. The campaign started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and has grown into a people's movement.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that by creating an atmosphere for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' across the corners of the country, people are participating in it today. "To wake up the nation, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' journey has started, and this has become a movement. This movement is to strengthen the country," added Rijiju.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have no doubts that a new record will be made on the coming Independence Day. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' reflects our independence, pride, and commitment to Viksit Bharat. This signifies that this century belongs to India. A few years ago, India was a matter of concern for the world in terms of economy. Today, we are swiftly going ahead towards becoming the third global superpower; we are the fifth today."

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' marathon in Ambala this morning, ahead of Independence Day and said that this initiative will further encourage the sense of patriotism in the countrymen. Freedom fighters made sacrifices for the country, this is an occasion to remember them."

Speaking on 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', Pal said, "PM has urged people to plant a sapling in the name of their mother. Our government too has formed a scheme that students who clear class 8 will be gifted a sapling. Once they pass class 12, their tree will be assessed and on the basis of that, they will be given marks. If the growth is satisfactory, they will be given 5 marks...Environment is a concern today. So, if saplings are planted, it will be good. Once people plant saplings, they would refrain from cutting down trees."

Moreover, the Head Post Office in Udhampur embraces the Government of India's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The post office staff and its customers participate in the campaign.

Assistant Superintendent of Post, Udhampur Postal Division, Mahesh Singh Jasrotia said that the postal department has participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "The National Flag 'Tiranga' is available at all the post offices. Anyone who wishes to put up a 'Tiranga' at their house can get it from our counters... I request everyone to be a part of this campaign," he added.

