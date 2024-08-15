Independence Day 2024: ITBP personnel march with Tricolour at 14,000 feet in Leh’s challenging terrain | Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of NW frontier marches with the tricolour at 14,000 feet high tough terrain of Leh, Ladakh to mark 78th Independence Day.
ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force which trains in disciplines such as, mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training.
VIDEO | 78th Independence Day: ITBP personnel of NW frontier hold a march with the tricolour at 14,000 feet high inhospitable terrain of Leh, Ladakh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)
#ITBP personnel of 24 Bn (NW Frontier)celebrate the 78th Independence Day in Leh, Ladakh, braving inhospitable terrain at over 14,000 feet with low oxygen levels. Their unwavering spirit stands tall amidst the toughest conditions! 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay2024 #Himveers pic.twitter.com/7vvBwGmWUc— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2024
The ITBP Force was raised on 24 October, 1962. At present, the ITBP guards 3,488 km long India-China borders from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The Force also has an important role in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.
