Business News/ News / Independence Day 2024: ITBP personnel march with Tricolour at 14,000 feet in Leh's challenging terrain | Watch

Independence Day 2024: ITBP personnel march with Tricolour at 14,000 feet in Leh's challenging terrain | Watch

Written By Riya R Alex

ITBP holds a march to celebrate India's Independence Day in the tough terrain of Leh, Ladakh at 14,000 feet.

Independence Day 2024

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of NW frontier marches with the tricolour at 14,000 feet high tough terrain of Leh, Ladakh to mark 78th Independence Day.

ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force which trains in disciplines such as, mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training.

The ITBP Force was raised on 24 October, 1962. At present, the ITBP guards 3,488 km long India-China borders from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The Force also has an important role in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

