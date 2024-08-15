Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 78th Independence Day at the iconic Red Fort, donning a multicoloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban paired with a white kurta and churidar. For his 11th Independence Day speech, Modi also sported a light blue bandhgala jacket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leheriya style, a traditional tie-dye textile technique from Rajasthan, is inspired by the natural wave patterns created by the wind across the desert sands of western Rajasthan.

Staying true to his tradition of wearing vibrant turbans on Independence Day since 2014, this year's headgear featured a mix of orange, yellow, and green colours with a distinctive long tail.

Last year, the Prime Minister chose a Rajasthani bandhani print turban, which he paired with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black V-neck jacket. The turban was a blend of yellow, green, and red colors, also with a long tail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have become a hallmark of the Prime Minister’s attire for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. In 2022, he opted for a saffron headgear adorned with red patterns and a long tail, complemented by a traditional kurta, churidar, blue jacket, and a stole.

In 2021, Modi wore a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail, which he matched with a half-sleeve kurta and fitted churidar. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi used a white scarf with a saffron border to cover his mouth and nose. His first Independence Day in 2014 featured a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, followed by a yellow turban with multicoloured criss-cross lines in 2015 and a tie-and-dye turban in pink and yellow hues in 2016. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}