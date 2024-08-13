Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech on August 15; check live streaming details here

  Independence Day 2024: On August 15, the Prime Minister will address the nation, reflecting on past achievements, outlining future goals and policies.

Published13 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Independence Day 2024: A general view of the Red Fort ahead of the India's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Independence Day 2024: A general view of the Red Fort ahead of the India’s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

Independence Day 2024: India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, with festivities beginning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort and delivers his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at 7:30 AM.

Where to watch Independence Day Live?

The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan.

Where the live broadcast will be streamed?

The event will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Independence Day 2024 theme

This year's Independence Day theme, “Viksit Bharat,” underscores the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

The theme focuses on comprehensive development in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology, aiming to enhance India's global standing through economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development.

On August 15, the Prime Minister will address the nation, reflecting on past achievements, outlining future goals and policies, and paying tribute to freedom fighters.

The address will be followed by a grand parade showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress. In the evening, important buildings and monuments will be illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, runs from August 9 to August 15. The initiative aims to foster patriotism and national pride by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted the campaign's significance, stating, “The initiative aims to instill a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.”

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign

Alongside the Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence has initiated a nationwide tree-planting drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, the campaign aims to plant 1.5 million trees across India. This effort will involve the three armed services and various associated organizations, including DRDO, defence PSUs, CGDA, NCC, Sainik Schools, and ordnance factories.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
