Why to avoid western Himalayas this Independence Day long weekend: ‘All conditions favourable…’

Independent weatherman Navdeep Dahiya, who hails from Haryana, has cautioned against travelling over the foothills of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu over the long weekend, saying that “flash floods” and “landslide” risks loom large. By long weekend, Dahiya refers to time between Friday–Sunday, with Independence Day falling on Friday, creating a perfect opportunity for extended holidays.

Dahiya, who posts his forecasts on social media, explained that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which has merged with the monsoon axis, strengthening the rainfall system. At the same time, south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea are also feeding moisture. The combination of these two sources of moisture can create favourable conditions for widespread heavy rain.

“Monsoon axis is passing over north-west India and is active while merged with low pressure area from bay. Easterlies feeding moisture from bay as well as south-westerly winds support from Arabian Sea,” Dahiya wrote.

“All conditions are favourable for extreme rainfall events over foothills of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and even Jammu division tonight into tomorrow afternoon. Then again on Friday evening into Sunday evening. Cloudburst, flash flood, landslide risk looms large,” he further added.

In his forecast, he also predicted a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi NCR and Punjab for tomorrow morning and evening. “More scattered rains are expected over the weekend as well.”

“I repeat, one must avoid travelling to the Himalayas over this long weekend; it does not look great weather-wise,” he cautioned.

IMD’s weather prediction: The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in the northern part of the state, including Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj.

The weather office has also predicted rain or thundershowers at most places in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated locations.

Delhi Lashed By Heavy Rains Heavy showers swept across Delhi, Noida and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, breaking a spell of muggy weather and bringing much-needed relief to residents.

