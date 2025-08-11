Independence Day 2025: Shaan's ‘Tiranga concert’ - From date, venue and how to book free tickets, here's all to know

Bollywood singer Shaan, famous for Taare Zameen Par song ‘Bam Bam Bole’ will be performing live on August 13 as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.
Ministry of Culture in a post on X stated, “Join us for an electrifying evening with @singer_shaan at the 'Tiranga Concert' & soak in the spirit of #HarGharTiranga🇮🇳!” Catch all details about venue, time, process to book tickets here.
The Tiranga Concert will be held take place in Delhi from 6:00 PM onwards in Multipurpose Hall of Bharat Mandapam. To catch the live performance of the 52-year-old playback singer and composer register at hgtconcert.com. At 2:10 PM on August 11, a total of 275 tickets are available.
Known as the 'Golden Voice of India,' Shaan will set the atmosphere for a night to remember by celebrating the spirit of patriotism. Interested participant must note, “Entry is free but valid only with a QR code ticket.”
Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket does not guarantee entry once the venue is full. Attendees must carry a valid photo ID and arrive at the venue 2 hours before showtime. Entry of children under 5 is permissible without ticket but they must be accompanied by an adult.
Additionally, food and items like drinks, alcohol and tobacco will not be allowed inside the premises.
As per a press release, Tiranga Bike Rally for Members of Parliament is also scheduled for August 13. The rally will start at 8:00 AM from Bharat Mandapam, will pass through India Gate and conclude at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.