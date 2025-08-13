Independence Day 2025 speech: How to watch PM Modi’s August 15 address live

India will be celebrating Independence Day on August 15, Friday. Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It will be PM Modi’s 12th consecutive address to the country, and his second since returning to power for the third consecutive term.

The ceremony begins early, with the official address around 7:30 am. It typically opens with warm greetings from dignitaries, followed by a 21-gun salute and the rousing notes of Jana Gana Mana, often enhanced by a floral shower from Indian Air Force helicopters overhead.

Where to watch PM Modi’s speech live on TV? Prime Minister Modi’s speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. You can also watch it on Mint.

Where to watch PM Modi’s speech live online The event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) YouTube channel and on X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India. The Prime Minister’s Office will also broadcast the speech on its official YouTube channel.

Viewers can also access live streaming through pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in, and the National Informatics Centre’s Independence Day portal (independenceday.nic.in).

Theme for Independence Day 2025 The official theme for Independence Day 2025 has not yet been announced. However, it is expected to focus on unity in diversity, inclusive growth, and national development — aligning with India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2047, the 100th anniversary of independence.

Is it India’s 78th or 79th Independence Day? There is often confusion about whether 2025 marks the 78th or 79th Independence Day. Many people simply subtract 1947 (the year of independence) from 2025 and arrive at 78. This mistake happens because they start counting from zero or only consider anniversaries, not the first celebration itself.