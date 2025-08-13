Independence Day 2025: Tiranga yatra, Delhi Metro, traffic restrictions mark preparations | Videos

As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day this year, preparations are in full swing at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive speech. Several videos have surfaced showing heightened security near Ramlila Maidan.

Another video by news agency ANI showed dress rehearsals taking place. A schoolgirl, Angel Chaudhary, shared details of what was covered on the last day, including lessons on “discipline”.

Angel Chaudhary said, "We learnt how much we need to be disciplined on the final day. We learnt when our PM will arrive and how we need to welcome him. We also learnt how to stay calm as we will have to stand or sit for a long time. We take pride in waking up early for the programme, knowing we are contributing to the country."

Several videos also showed political leaders hoisting the Tricolour to kick off Har Ghar Tiranga. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh were seen hoisting the Tricolour at their residences. From rallies in Srinagar to parades in Banaskantha, citizens are celebrating with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm.

Delhi Traffic Police's Advisory A full-dress rehearsal for the event took place on the morning of 13 August, from 4 am to 10 am, during which traffic restrictions were enforced across the national capital.

"Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 pm last night, under which no commercial vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until arrangements at Red Fort are complete. We also have restrictions on the ring road leading towards Raj Ghat due to VIP movement," said Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, announcing stringent traffic measures across the city.

The six-hour rehearsal, involving security personnel and other ceremonial arrangements, restricted entry to all general vehicles, allowing only those with proper passes.

The road restrictions implemented for the dress rehearsal, which may be repeated during the main event on Friday, are as follows:

Netaji Subhash Marg, from Delhi Gate to C Hexagon

SP Mukherjee Marg, from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road, from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg, from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road, from Rajghat to ISBT

Delhi Metro to Start Early on Independence Day, Regular Service to Follow Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4:00 am on Independence Day, providing 30-minute service intervals until 6:00 am. Regular schedules will be in place for the rest of the day to accommodate guests and the public.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated, “To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15 August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 am on all its lines from all terminal stations."