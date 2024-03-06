Independent Senator Sinema Says She Won’t Seek Reelection
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she won’t run for a second term, ending prospects for a turbulent three-way race in one of the nation’s most politically competitive states.
