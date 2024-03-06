Independent Senator Sinema Says She Won’t Seek Reelection

Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she won’t run for a second term, ending prospects for a turbulent three-way race in one of the nation’s most politically competitive states.

(Bloomberg) -- Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she won’t run for a second term, ending prospects for a turbulent three-way race in one of the nation’s most politically competitive states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sinema, who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent in 2022, criticized partisan dysfunction in Congress in announcing her much-anticipated decision.

“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year," Sinema said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sinema, 47, recently helped clinch a failed border deal with Republican senators that would have cracked down on illegal border crossings, make it harder to apply for asylum and speed up deportations of undocumented migrants. Republicans repudiated the deal after Donald Trump criticized it.

Her decision follows anemic fundraising during the final three months of 2023, with a $535,000 haul that was a fraction of the amounts raised by Republican firebrand Kari Lake and progressive Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, the favorites for their parties’ nominations.

Sinema allies with Democrats, which has given the party a 51-seat majority and greater ability to confirm judicial nominees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement sets up a two-way race between Lake, who refused to concede her loss in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race, and Gallego, a military veteran who has been in the House since 2015.

Arizona’s voter registration is nearly evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and independents, although Democrats are slightly outnumbered.

Sinema infuriated many Arizona Democrats and progressives nationally by defending the filibuster and opposing a $15-per-hour minimum wage. Sinema forced Democrats to drop from their signature climate package a “carried-interest loophole" that would have imposed more taxes on private equity managers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was censured by the state Democratic party in January 2022 over her refusal to do away with the filibuster to force through voting rights legislation.

But she helped negotiate a string of 2022 bipartisan victories, including Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, legislation protecting same-sex marriage and the first significant gun control measure in many years.

(Adds additional detail beginning with sixth paragraph.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!