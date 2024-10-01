Indexes extend losses following Powell comments

USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 5, GRAPHIC):US STOCKS-Indexes extend losses following Powell comments

Reuters
Published1 Oct 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Indexes extend losses following Powell comments
Indexes extend losses following Powell comments

*

CVS gains after report Glenview to meet with executives

*

Focus on Powell comments at conference

*

Indexes: Dow down 0.7%, S&P 500 off 0.4%, Nasdaq down 0.5%

(Updates to 2:30 p.m. ET/1830 GMT)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is not in a hurry to lower interest rates and he sees two more cuts, totaling 50 basis points, this year as a baseline if the economy evolves as expected.

Powell

, at a National Association for Business Economics conference in Nashville, Tennessee, also said recent revisions to data on economic growth, savings rates and personal income had removed some "downside risks" the Fed had been focused on.

The Fed earlier this month began a new easing cycle with a large 50 basis point rate cut.

"He basically has underscored that the Fed remains data dependent but nonetheless - the way I'm interpreting it - he's looking toward an economy that remains solid and a labor market that remains solid and inflation coming down," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The S&P 500 was little changed just before Powell's remarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.54 points, or 0.72%, to 42,007.46, the S&P 500 lost 24.83 points, or 0.43%, at 5,713.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.61 points, or 0.52%, to 18,024.99.

Key economic reports due this week include monthly payrolls on Friday.

CVS Health rose 2% after a report showed hedge fund Glenview Capital Management will meet top executives at the healthcare company to propose ways to improve operations.

(Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndexes extend losses following Powell comments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.