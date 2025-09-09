India targets zero-dose children with full digital immunization drive
Summary
In its attempt to make the immunization programme fully digital, the Union health ministry has set a firm deadline of 1 April 2026 for all states and Union Territories (UTs) to fully operationalize the U-WIN platform, according to documents and a ministry official familiar with the matter.
New Delhi: India has drawn up a plan to plug gaps in vaccination coverage, and use technology to ensure that no child is left out of its universal immunization programme.
