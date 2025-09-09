India targets zero-dose children with full digital immunization drive

New Delhi: India has drawn up a plan to plug gaps in vaccination coverage, and use technology to ensure that no child is left out of its universal immunization programme.

In its attempt to make the immunization programme fully digital, the Union health ministry has set a firm deadline of 1 April 2026 for all states and Union Territories (UTs) to fully operationalize the U-WIN platform, according to documents and a ministry official familiar with the matter.

This nationwide rollout of U-WIN is a crucial government strategy to strengthen the universal immunization programme (UIP) and ensure every child and pregnant woman receives timely vaccinations. Under the UIP, India offer free jabs against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including tuberculosis (BCG), diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DPT), and Hepatitis B.

The decision was taken at a recent Immunization Action Group (IAG) meeting, where top health officials reviewed the progress of the so-called zero dose implementation plan that seeks to reach children who have not received any vaccines.

The government’s U-WIN platform is essentially a digital version of the traditional vaccination card. It is designed to create a single, unified system for tracking and managing immunizations across the country.

“Through U-WIN, healthcare workers, particularly auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), can generate due lists for upcoming vaccination sessions, accurately record shots given, and monitor those who have missed their appointments. This digital approach is expected to significantly reduce vaccination dropouts and ensure continuous follow-up, thereby improving vaccination coverage rates," the official cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

Queries sent to the Union health ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The push for a fully digitized system stems from an urgent need to address persistent gaps in vaccine delivery, particularly among children who miss their initial doses.

The IAG meeting highlighted significant progress in reducing the number of these "zero-dose" children, but stressed that more intensive efforts were needed in high-burden states, which include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and some northeastern states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The digital platform is seen as a key tool to precisely identify these areas and streamline targeted immunization campaigns, making the process more efficient and data-driven.

However, according to the health ministry official, the percentage of zero-dose children has fallen, declining from 0.11% of the total population in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024.

“The positive effects are already visible, with a marked reduction in mortality and illness in children from diseases like diarrhea, pneumonia, meningitis, and encephalitis, which are preventable through these lifesaving vaccines," the official added.

Beyond logistics, the IAG meeting also emphasized the critical importance of addressing vaccine hesitancy and ensuring widespread public acceptance.

The minutes of the meeting directed states to intensify their efforts in community outreach and communication campaigns. Additionally, states were instructed to register all pregnant women and newborns on the U-WIN platform, linking maternal and child health records to create a seamless health profile.

“The move is a vital step towards a more robust public health infrastructure, promising a future where immunization records are easily accessible, follow-ups are automated, and no one is left behind in the mission for a healthier India," the official added.

Every year, the government’s immunization programme provides free vaccination services to 29 million pregnant women and 26 million infants.