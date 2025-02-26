India eyes global pharma dominance with a ₹5,000 crore revitalisation plan
Summary
- But much will depend on how quickly and effectively the funds are deployed, if regulatory bottlenecks are eased, and how actively private players participate.
India is making a push to move beyond its dominance in generic drugs and establish itself as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation. The government will invite expressions of interest in March for a ₹5,000 crore funding corpus aimed at accelerating research in drug discovery, medical technology (medtech), and stem cell therapy, with bid submissions expected in April.