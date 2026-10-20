India a ‘refining superpower’: Marco Rubio lands in India, says US to discuss processing Venezuelan crude with Reliance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India a “refining superpower”, saying Washington will discuss refining more Venezuelan crude with Reliance Industries. Rubio, on a three-day India visit, is expected to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar on Wednesday, with energy and trade ties in focus.

Bhanu Pratap
Published20 Oct 2026, 04:32 PM IST
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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, US.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, US. (@DrSJaishankar)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Tuesday said that Washington will discuss refining more Venezuelan crude oil with Reliance Industries, highlighting India's position as a global “refining superpower”.

“We’ll talk with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude,” Rubio said, according to an ANI report.

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian business leaders during his visit.

On Wednesday, October 21, he is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd’s twin refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the world’s largest single-location refinery complex. He is also expected to meet Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

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About the Author

Bhanu Pratap

Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.

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