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India a ‘refining superpower’: Marco Rubio lands in India, says US to discuss processing Venezuelan crude with Reliance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India a “refining superpower”, saying Washington will discuss refining more Venezuelan crude with Reliance Industries. Rubio, on a three-day India visit, is expected to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar on Wednesday, with energy and trade ties in focus.

Bhanu Pratap
Published20 Oct 2026, 04:32 PM IST
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Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, US.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, US. (@DrSJaishankar)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Tuesday said that Washington will discuss refining more Venezuelan crude oil with Reliance Industries, highlighting India's position as a global “refining superpower”.

“We’ll talk with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude,” Rubio said, according to an ANI report.

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Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian business leaders during his visit.

On Wednesday, October 21, he is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd’s twin refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the world’s largest single-location refinery complex. He is also expected to meet Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

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About the Author

Bhanu Pratap

Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More

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