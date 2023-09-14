India achieved 2 milestones with iPhone 15 launch. Union minister explains1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Apple launches iPhone 15 with Titanium design, available in India same day as New York, features ISRO-developed NavIC GPS.
Day after the tech giant, Apple, announced the launch of the iPhone 15 with aTitanium design, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India achieved two milestones with the launch. Listing those, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the iPhone 15 would be available in India the same as New York and the satellite system built inside it was developed by ISRO.