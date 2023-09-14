India achieved 2 milestones with iPhone 15 launch. Union minister explains

Day after the tech giant, Apple, announced the launch of the iPhone 15 with aTitanium design, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India achieved two milestones with the launch. Listing those, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the iPhone 15 would be available in India the same as New York and the satellite system built inside it was developed by ISRO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The world's largest company in technology Apple has launched its new iPhone 15. During this launch, India is achieving two milestones. First, the availability of the iPhone 15 in India would be on the same day as the availability of it in New York and London...And the second is that the NavIC GPS satellite system developed by ISRO would be present in the iPhone 15."

iPhone 15 has Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC) Digital compass Wi-Fi Cellular, iBeacon micro-location. It is the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) which is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPHONE 15 Tech giant Apple on Tuesday officially unveiled its new high-end iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The frame on the Pro models has a brushed look, as opposed to the shiny, stainless steel frame on last year’s models. Not only is titanium cool looking, it’s also more durable while making the phones slightly lighter. The displays are the same size: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. This series of iPhones have faster processors and improved video game-playing abilities.

The iPhone 15 will come out Sept. 22 and this time, Apple did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump. Pre-orders are beginning this Friday.

