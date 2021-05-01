OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from 4 May

LONDON : India is among the five countries that will be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.

Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine from May 4 are Georgia, Iran, Mongolia and Costa Rica.

"Travel to Ireland from specific designated states is now subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. This must be pre-booked in advance of travel," according to an official statement on Friday.

The passengers are required to pre-pay for their stay during the quarantine period.

According to the Department of Health, it is an offence to travel to Ireland without making the booking in advance, without reasonable excuse.

The arrangements will apply to any passenger who has been in any of these countries in the previous 14 days, even if only transiting through one of these countries and even if remaining airside.

These arrangements also apply to any passenger who is travelling on to Northern Ireland, the statement said.

"It is important to note that the list of designated states will be subject to change at short notice and passengers are required to check the list before travelling to Ireland, to be sure of their obligations," it said.

