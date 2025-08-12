India added to UK's ‘Deport Now Appeal Later’ expanded list for immediate deportation of foreign criminals

India is one of the countries now included in an expanded UK government list. This list targets foreign criminals for deportation after their sentencing, before their appeals are heard. The measure aims to address increasing migration to the UK.

The UK Home Office on Sunday stated that the "Deport Now Appeal Later” scheme will expand from eight to 23 countries, nearly triple. Under this scheme, foreign nationals from these countries will be deported first, with the opportunity to appeal only after the deportation.

Foreigners whose human rights claims are denied will be able to participate in their UK appeal hearings remotely via video technology from abroad.

Also Read | Indian worker at London Zoo set to be deported for stalking female colleague

“For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” a PTI report quoted Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced,” she added.

The remote hearing scheme, revived in 2023 by then-Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman, included countries such as Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Kosovo.

Also Read | How many Indians has the US deported in 2025?

India will also be included alongside Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.

The UK government stated that it is continuing its talks with various other countries regarding their participation in the scheme.

“We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country. Under this scheme, we’re investing in international partnerships that uphold our security and make our streets safer,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

As per the Home Office, previously offenders from the countries on the expanded list could stay in the UK for months or years while their cases went through the appeals system, which was seen as an “added burden on the British taxpayer” apart from the end of their prison sentences.

It also published recent figures showing that approximately 5,200 foreign nationals have been deported since July 2024, when the Labour government assumed office, marking a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the government announced it is enacting legislation to allow for the removal of refugee protection rights from asylum seekers who commit notifiable sex offences, using the new authority granted by the Borders Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Around GBP 5 million has been invested to deploy specialist staff across nearly 80 jails in England and Wales, aiming to accelerate removals and deportations.