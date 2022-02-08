India adds 67,597 Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 deaths in 24 hrs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India reported less than one lakh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive on Tuesday. According to the latest data by the union health ministry, India added 67,597 Covid-19 cases in the past day while the number of daily fatalities surged to 1,188. Yesterday, India reported 83,876 new Covid cases and 895 deaths. It was for the first time in around 32 days that the daily Covid caseload dipped below one lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India reported less than one lakh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive on Tuesday. According to the latest data by the union health ministry, India added 67,597 Covid-19 cases in the past day while the number of daily fatalities surged to 1,188. Yesterday, India reported 83,876 new Covid cases and 895 deaths. It was for the first time in around 32 days that the daily Covid caseload dipped below one lakh.

India's active caseload on Tuesday declined to 1,14,047. Overall, India's active case count stands at 9,94,891 which is 2.35% of the total caseload. Whereas the Covid-related deaths have climbed to 5,04,062 to date. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India's active caseload on Tuesday declined to 1,14,047. Overall, India's active case count stands at 9,94,891 which is 2.35% of the total caseload. Whereas the Covid-related deaths have climbed to 5,04,062 to date. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A total of 1,80, 456 people got recovered from the respiratory infection in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 40.84 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 1,80, 456 people got recovered from the respiratory infection in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 40.84 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's daily positivity rate has declined to 5.02% from 7.25% in a span of 24 hours. Whereas the weekly positivity stood at 8.30 on Tuesday.

India's daily positivity rate has declined to 5.02% from 7.25% in a span of 24 hours. Whereas the weekly positivity stood at 8.30 on Tuesday.

As per the health ministry, as many as 13,46,534 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Altogether, 74.29 core tests have been done since the pandemic began in the country. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As per the health ministry, as many as 13,46,534 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Altogether, 74.29 core tests have been done since the pandemic began in the country.

India's Covid vaccination count has increased to 170.21 crore. Of the total vaccination coverage 95.07 crore people have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 73.55 crore have been fully vaccinated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Covid vaccination count has increased to 170.21 crore. Of the total vaccination coverage 95.07 crore people have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 73.55 crore have been fully vaccinated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}