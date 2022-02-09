India on Wednesday reported 71,765 new cases of coronavirus and 1,217 deaths as per the 8 AM data of the Union Ministry of Health. This is the third day when India's daily case count has remained below one lakh. On Monday and Tuesday, Indias daily Covid cases stood at 83,876, 67,597, respectively.

Cumulatively, India's coronavirus cases have surged to 41,610,976. On the other hand, the fatalities count has surged to 5,05,279, which accounts for 1.19% of the total caseload.

And, with the dip of 1,02,063 active cases, the overall caseload has increased to 8,92,828--2.11% of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

India posted 1,72,211 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases. Total recoveries have increased to 4,10,12,869.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 4.54% and the weekly positivity rate also reduced to 7.57%.

India's Covid vaccination reached nearly 171 crore (1,70,81,56,374) on Tuesday. More than 48 lakh (48,63,548) vaccine doses were administered yesterday till 7 PM. More than 1.56 crore (1,56,97,965) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs, and Over 60 years) for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. Cumulatively, 95.19 crore have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 74.04 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

