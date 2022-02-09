India adds 71,765 new cases of coronavirus, 1,217 deaths in 24 hrs

India's Covid vaccination reached nearly 171 crore (1,70,81,56,374) on Tuesday. More than 48 lakh (48,63,548) vaccine doses were administered yesterday till 7 PM. More than 1.56 crore (1,56,97,965) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs, and Over 60 years) for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. Cumulatively, 95.19 crore have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 74.04 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}