India advises Israel, Iran to 'avoid any escalation', says 'in contact with Indian nationals'

India issued a statement on June 13 amid escalating tensions between longstanding foes — Iran and Israel. It advised Indian citizens to be cautious and follow local security advisories after Israel launched destructive airstrikes in Iran.

The statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs dated June 13 reads, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

India emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict and said, “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.”

Advising citizens to remain vigilant and follow security advisories it said, “Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories."

Headquarters of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were set ablaze besides several other reported explosions across the capital city Tehran and at nuclear and military sites.

Delhi airport issues advisory Delhi Airport issued an advisory citing changing airspace conditions over Iran and Iraq. Several flight operations were impacted. For changes in schedule and delays, the advisory urged passengers to check with airlines for updates and rely on official sources for accurate information.

Air India issues advisory Air India diverted several flights “Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace." A number of flights returned to their origin amid concerns of passenger safety.

List of Air India flights impacted:

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah