India advises its nationals in Bangladesh to stay indoors amid massive anti-quota protests that killed 6

The Indian government on Thursday issued an advisory to its nationals in Bangladesh where a massive anti-quota protest killed six and injured hundreds. India has asked the Indian community members and students residing in Bangladesh to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel in view of the massive nationwide anti-quota stir that has rocked the country, triggering clashes between the protesters and the police.

In the advisory, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said, “In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.”

The Indian embassy has also advised all Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the travel advisory and take help from the High Commission or Assistant High Commissions if they are in need of urgent assistance.

As the protests have intensified and in light of the volatile situation, the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna, too, have established 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and students who require assistance.

-High Commission of India, Dhaka: 880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp)

-Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong: 880-1814654797 / 880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp)

-Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet: 880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp)

-Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna: 880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp)

At the centre of the protests are the demands to reform the country's quota system for the civil service positions that the protesters claim benefits some specific groups including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. The Bangladeshi quota system reserves 30 per cent of jobs for family members of the freedom fighters.

WHAT FUELLED THE ANTI-QUOTA PROTESTS? The anti-reservation demonstrations in Bangladesh started in June 2024 when the high court overturned a 2018 decision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to scrap the quota system and reinstalled it.

The Supreme Court then suspended the high court order after the Bangladesh government challenged it, setting August 7 as the new date for hearing the case.

The protests flared when the students clashed with members of the student wing of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. The protesters claim that the quota system is likely to favour the Awami League supporters that spearheaded the Independence movement.