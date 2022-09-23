Govt advisory to Indians in Canada: India has advised its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of a sharp increase in hate crimes and ‘anti-India’ activities
The Indian government has advised its nationals in Canada to “remain vigilant" as there has been a sharp increase in the “incidents of hate crimes" and "anti-India activities" in the country." In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian High Commission in Canada has taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities.
“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The MEA and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities & requested probe and appropriate action," the MEA said in a statement.
India has also cautioned those travelling to Canada to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the “sharp increase in hate crimes" and the “anti-India" activities. In its statement, the MEA said the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.
"In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant", the advisory said.
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.
"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the advisory said.
This advisory comes a day after India termed the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups as a "farcical exercise". Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had conveyed concerns to Canada about the use of its territory by politically motivated "extremist elements".
