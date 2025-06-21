India is missing the core elements needed to realise the AI dream
Shouvik Das 6 min read 21 Jun 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
India’s AI startups are gaining attention but lag behind the US and China due to minimal foundational innovation and research. With only 90,000 patent filings compared to China’s 1.7 million, experts highlight a scarcity of funds and vision in India’s AI landscape.
New Delhi: India’s mushrooming artificial intelligence-focused startups are attracting a lot of buzz, but a lack of innovation and groundbreaking research means the country is way behind the US and China in the tussle for AI supremacy.
