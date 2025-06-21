“Any entity pitching for undertaking foundational AI engineering comes with a five-year road map, which is the equivalent of multiple decades in the modern-day AI world. It is absolutely true that India is still working on building on top of the engineering that US and other entities are undertaking—and work that could be licensed globally and impact industries holistically are still at a very limited stage in India," said Pratip Mazumdar, co-founder and partner at early-stage venture capital firm, Inflexor Ventures.