India among 20 countries that paid $7.8 million to Donald Trump businesses: Report
India was the 5th among 20 countries to make payments to Trump's Businesses totalling at least $7.8 million during Trump's presidency, as per a report by the US House Oversight Committee
While former US President Donald Trump was in power in the United States alongside PM Narendra Modi in India, Trump's businesses received payments totalling at least $7.8 million, as per a recent report released by Democrat members of the US House Oversight Committee on January 4. India was the fifth among 20 other countries that made these payments.