India among regions at highest risk as Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global marine biodiversity

As the US-Iran conflict continues, the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger an unprecedented biodiversity crisis, with scientists warning that thousands of stranded ships may spread invasive marine species across the world's oceans once the vital shipping route reopens, The Guardian reported.

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The strategic waterway has remained largely closed since 28 February, with only brief reopenings, as tensions between the US, Israel and Iran escalated.

An unprecedented Super-spreader event More than 1,500 commercial vessels have been stranded along the key trade route for months. International marine biologists warn that the stationary ships have become ideal surfaces for marine organisms to colonise their hulls.

Microbes, barnacles, algae and other invertebrates have accumulated on the vessels, raising fears that they could be transported to ports around the world when shipping resumes.

Professor Mario Tamburri of the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science described the situation as a worst-case scenario.

“If you had to design the worst-case scenario, I don't know if you could have done it differently. It is the perfect storm,” he said.

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According to the research, led by Tamburri, the situation could become a “potential marine bio-invasion super-spreader event”. The study notes that no previous shipping disruption has left so many vessels stationary for such a prolonged period.

Under normal circumstances, ships remain in port for only two or three days, leaving little time for marine organisms to establish themselves. However, months of inactivity in the Gulf have allowed dense biological communities to grow on the ships' hulls.

“When you move organisms around, they can reduce biodiversity in the regions they invade and cause local extinctions of native species,” Tamburri said.

He added that invasive species can devastate fisheries, clog power plant cooling systems and cost billions of dollars annually to manage.

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Could India be affected? Tamburri warned that ports with environmental conditions similar to those in the Gulf are particularly vulnerable. The Gulf's warm, saline waters make marine organisms especially resilient, increasing the likelihood that they could survive and spread elsewhere.

He identified India and Singapore among the regions facing the highest risk.

The scientist urged governments and shipping companies to clean vessels before they leave the Gulf. He also called on ports expecting incoming ships to step up monitoring for invasive species and prepare rapid response plans.

Drawing a comparison with infectious disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 and influenza, Tamburri said early detection and prevention are critical.

“Early detection is really important. Prevention before you move around is really important,” he said.

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'Human safety is the priority, but environmental costs cannot be ignored' A spokesperson for the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said biofouling is a major pathway for the spread of invasive aquatic species.

“There is a risk of transferring species if ships are unable to remove fouling before moving out of an area. The IMO recommends that ships follow its biofouling guidelines as far as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The IMO added that it is developing a legally binding international framework to regulate the control and management of biofouling on ships to reduce the spread of invasive species.

Tamburri emphasised that while protecting human lives during conflicts must remain the top priority, the environmental consequences should not be overlooked.

“Conflicts like this are horrible. There's human suffering, but we can't ignore the environmental consequences either,” he said.

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