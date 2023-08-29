India and New Zealand discuss introducing UPI in the island nation1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:47 PM IST
The two countries agreed that introducing UPI in New Zealand would promote ease of doing business between them, and also promote trade and tourism
New Delhi: India and New Zealand are discussing introducing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the island nation, which would promote ease of doing business, trade and tourism between both countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
