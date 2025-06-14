India in anti-dumping crosshairs: US, Pakistan target Indian exports at WTO
Pakistan’s anti-dumping charges against India at the WTO are particularly baffling, as the two duelling neighbours have banned any trade between them.
New Delhi: The US, Brazil and Pakistan have initiated anti-dumping measures against India, which has been fighting its own battle against low-priced products flooding domestic markets.
Trade experts suggest some of these measures may be strategic, signalling a growing wave of trade defense actions against India and aimed at influencing New Delhi’s trade negotiations with key partners.
Yet, Pakistan has initiated an anti-dumping investigation against India over exports of sulfonic acid, which is used in manufacturing detergents, dyes, and catalysts, according to a World Trade Organization report released late on Thursday (12 June).