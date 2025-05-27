India approves ‘execution model’ for indigenous 5th-generation fighter jet project – All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally approved the “execution model” for India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking a major milestone in the country’s pursuit of indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter capability.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will lead the project in partnership with both public and private Indian industry players.

The approval introduces a competitive framework where Indian companies—either independently or as joint ventures or consortia—can bid for contracts related to the design and production of the AMCA prototype.

This marks a shift from previous defence projects, which were often directly assigned to state-owned firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and is expected to foster a robust domestic aerospace ecosystem.

What is AMCA? The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine, medium-weight multirole fighter jet incorporating advanced stealth features such as a stealth airframe, internal weapons bays, sensor fusion, and supercruise capability.

Designed to perform deep penetration missions, close combat, swing-role, and precision strikes, the aircraft will be equipped with future-ready missiles and standoff weapons.

Weighing approximately 25 tonnes, the AMCA aims to significantly enhance India’s air power and strategic autonomy. It will join the Tejas light combat aircraft as a mainstay of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which currently lacks an operational fifth-generation fighter.

Strategic significance and timeline India’s entry into the fifth-generation fighter club—currently limited to the US, Russia, and China—reflects its growing defence ambitions amid evolving regional security challenges.

The Cabinet Committee on Security gave in-principle approval to the AMCA programme in March 2024, with an estimated development cost of around ₹15,000 crore.

The DRDO has committed to delivering the AMCA prototype by 2035. The project will incorporate cutting-edge technologies including advanced avionics, electronic warfare systems, and integrated battle networks.

The engine, a critical component, is expected to be developed through international collaboration to accelerate progress and mitigate risks.

Boosting Atmanirbharta in aerospace The Defence Ministry emphasises that this execution model is a vital step towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in India’s aerospace sector.

By opening up the project to competitive bidding among Indian companies, the government aims to harness indigenous expertise and capacity, strengthening the domestic defence industrial base.