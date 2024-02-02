 India Art Fair 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; Check venue, ticket prices, dates and other details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 10:01:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.00 1.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 2.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.05 0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.25 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,473.50 0.48%
Business News/ News / India Art Fair 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; Check venue, ticket prices, dates and other details here
Back Back

India Art Fair 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; Check venue, ticket prices, dates and other details here

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the ongoing India Art Fair, hosted by Angus Montgomery Arts. Here are details to avoid the routes

India Art Fair 2024: Viewer looks at a display of art work at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the India Art Fair's opening in Delhi on February 1. (India Art Fair)Premium
India Art Fair 2024: Viewer looks at a display of art work at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the India Art Fair's opening in Delhi on February 1. (India Art Fair)

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory with respect to ongoing India Art Fair. The Art Fair taking place at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla began on February 1 and will wrap up be February 4.

As per the advisory traffic will be affected on Maa Anandmai Marg (near Govindpuri Metro Station) and Outer Ring road in the carriagway from Modi Mill Flyover towards Kalkaji Mandir due to India Art Fair.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Marvel to HanuMan; movies, web series for weekend watch

German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, said, "I think the India Art Fair has gained international prominence. The art community in Europe, especially in Germany, is increasingly turning its attention towards India in the realm of contemporary art," reported PTI.

Also read: ED states grounds for Hemant Soren's arrest, says ‘illegally possessed 8.5 acres land'

The India Art Fair is hosted by the Indian subsidiary of Angus Montgomery Arts. Angus Montgomery Arts is an art exhibition consulting firm based in London. Countries across the world including United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and more are participating in the event.

Also read: Mumbai: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locations

Director India Art Fair, Jaya Asokan said, "For the past 15 years, the fair has been a celebration of the very best of South Asian creativity, and in 2024 we are taking this even further with our biggest edition yet and the inauguration of our very first Design section," reported PTI.

Also read: Maharashtra news: Father kills son over porn addiction, teasing girls

She further added, "Complementing the gallery displays, we are also hosting our most ambitious programme of commissions, projects, talks and workshops yet, showcasing the diversity and power of artistic talent from across India and the wider region."

Also read: Jharkhand Guv invites JMM's Champai Soren to form govt, take oath today as chief minister: 10 key points

This 2024 India Art Fair expo with its 15th edition is touted as the “biggest edition yet." It will feature 109 exhibitors, 72 galleries, major artists, 7 new design studios in its first ever collectible Design section and major regional and international institutions from major developed countries. Tickets for the expo are available at bookmyshow, starting from 700 onwards.

This year's edition features international names such as Vadehra Art Gallery, Art Alive Gallery, Gallerie Nvya, Emami Art, Method, Anant Art, Tao Art Gallery, 1x1 Art Galley from Dubai, Indigo Madder from London and Aicon Contemporary from New York.

(With agency inputs)

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App