Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory with respect to ongoing India Art Fair. The Art Fair taking place at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla began on February 1 and will wrap up be February 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the advisory traffic will be affected on Maa Anandmai Marg (near Govindpuri Metro Station) and Outer Ring road in the carriagway from Modi Mill Flyover towards Kalkaji Mandir due to India Art Fair.

German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, said, "I think the India Art Fair has gained international prominence. The art community in Europe, especially in Germany, is increasingly turning its attention towards India in the realm of contemporary art," reported PTI.

The India Art Fair is hosted by the Indian subsidiary of Angus Montgomery Arts. Angus Montgomery Arts is an art exhibition consulting firm based in London. Countries across the world including United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and more are participating in the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Director India Art Fair, Jaya Asokan said, "For the past 15 years, the fair has been a celebration of the very best of South Asian creativity, and in 2024 we are taking this even further with our biggest edition yet and the inauguration of our very first Design section," reported PTI.

She further added, "Complementing the gallery displays, we are also hosting our most ambitious programme of commissions, projects, talks and workshops yet, showcasing the diversity and power of artistic talent from across India and the wider region."

This 2024 India Art Fair expo with its 15th edition is touted as the "biggest edition yet." It will feature 109 exhibitors, 72 galleries, major artists, 7 new design studios in its first ever collectible Design section and major regional and international institutions from major developed countries. Tickets for the expo are available at bookmyshow, starting from ₹700 onwards.

This year's edition features international names such as Vadehra Art Gallery, Art Alive Gallery, Gallerie Nvya, Emami Art, Method, Anant Art, Tao Art Gallery, 1x1 Art Galley from Dubai, Indigo Madder from London and Aicon Contemporary from New York.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

