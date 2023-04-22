India ascends six places to rank 38 on World Bank logistics index2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:54 AM IST
- According to the report, India's rank in the index of 139 countries has risen to 38 from 44 in 2018.
India has improved its ranking in the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index 2023 by six places, owing to significant investments in both soft and hard infrastructure as well as technology, which has led to an improvement in the country's port performance.
