India ascends six places to rank 38 on World Bank logistics index

In 2023, India's ranking for international shipments improved significantly, moving up from 44 in 2018 to 22. The country also climbed four places to rank 48 in logistics competence and equality. In terms of timelines, India saw a significant improvement, moving up 17 places in the rankings. Additionally, India improved three places in tracking and tracing, now ranking at 38.

